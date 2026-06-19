14-year-old Tripura student represents India at Russian-Indian Youth Forum 2026

In a proud moment for Tripura, Trapa Choudhury, a 14-year-old Class VIII student of St. Paul’s School, Agartala, has been selected to participate in the II Russian-Indian Youth Forum 2026, which commenced on June 16 at the Russian House in New Delhi.

The prestigious international forum has brought together over 250 young leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, students, professionals, and social changemakers from India and Russia to discuss issues such as sustainable development, climate action, cultural exchange, and global peace.

At the forum, Trapa is taking part in sessions focused on Environment, Climate Action and Sustainability, covering themes such as climate awareness, ecological responsibility, sustainable practices, indigenous knowledge, arts, and interfaith dialogue.

The two-day event is jointly organised by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India, the Russian House, and India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, among other partners. The programme includes expert discussions, networking sessions, cultural exchanges, team-building activities, and field visits aimed at strengthening youth cooperation between the two countries.

Despite her young age, Trapa has already earned national and international recognition. She holds titles including Global Child Peace Ambassador, Child Climate Ambassador, and Child Ambassador for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She has participated in more than 250 events at state, national, and international levels and has also been recognised by the India Book of Records.

Her inclusion in the forum has been hailed as a significant achievement for Tripura and a reflection of the growing global presence of young talents from Northeast India. Officials and educators have described her participation as an inspiration for youth engagement in international cooperation, climate action, and sustainable development initiatives.

The forum is expected to conclude with a joint declaration aimed at promoting stronger youth collaboration, cultural understanding, and global partnerships between India and Russia.