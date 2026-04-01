15 Tripura Police personnel injured in alleged Tipra Motha attack on BJP MLA, candidate vehicles

Fifteen personnel of the Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles were injured after workers of the Tipra Motha Party allegedly attacked the vehicles of BJP MLA Manoj Kanti Deb and party candidate Ananta Debbarma.

The incident took place while the leaders were returning from door-to-door campaigning for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, scheduled for April 12.

Ananta Debbarma, who had been an Executive Member of the TTAADC representing Tipra Motha in 2021, recently joined the BJP and received the party ticket to contest again. The attack occurred at West Lambuchara under the Kamalpur sub-division of Dhalai district.

According to a senior Tripura Police official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the attack took place in the Anandabazar area when the BJP team was returning from campaigning. Tipra Motha supporters allegedly pelted stones and used iron rods against the vehicles, damaging the MLA’s car and two other vehicles hired by the candidate.

The police said that BJP supporters in Anandabazar tried to intervene, resulting in injuries to one person. To control the situation, police resorted to tear gas and a lathi charge. During the clash, 15 police and Tripura State Rifles personnel sustained injuries and were immediately hospitalized.

“We have deployed adequate forces to manage law and order,” said a police spokesperson.