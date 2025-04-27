Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed that 16,942 regular government positions across various departments have been filled in the state over the past seven years. Speaking at the distribution of appointment letters to job aspirants, Saha emphasized the BJP-led government's commitment to a transparent recruitment policy since 2018.

Saha also highlighted a major milestone achieved in February 2025, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed 2,806 appointment letters to qualified candidates. This event marked the first time that such a large number of government job offers were presented at once in the northeastern state.

Addressing concerns raised by the opposition regarding the availability of employment opportunities, Saha asserted that the state’s unemployment rate had significantly dropped. "The government's transparent recruitment efforts have resulted in 16,942 regular job placements since the 2018-19 financial year. In addition, 2,987 candidates have been employed through outsourcing agencies," he stated.

Referring to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's periodical labour force survey, Saha revealed that the state's unemployment rate had decreased from 10% in 2018-19 to just 1.7%, well below the national average of 3.2%.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister praised the role of self-help groups (SHGs) in generating alternative income sources for women. "Currently, 4.84 lakh women are engaged in 53,623 SHGs across the state, contributing to various trades. The government has allocated a revolving fund of Rs 714.16 crore for these groups, a significant increase from the Rs 32 crore allocated by the previous administration," he said.

Saha also congratulated the successful job aspirants, while pointing out that government job allocations in the past were often made based on recommendations, contrasting this with the current system of transparent recruitment.