17 arrested in 45 political violence cases after Tripura ADC polls

At least 17 people have been arrested and produced before a court in connection with 45 complaints of political violence registered across Tripura following the 2026 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the state Home Department informed the Assembly on Monday, August 31.

The information was provided in a written reply to a question raised by Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma.

According to the Home Department, 45 complaints related to political violence were registered at various police stations in the state following the TTAADC elections. Police subsequently arrested 17 accused persons in connection with the cases and produced them before the court.

Debbarma also sought information on whether any political party leaders or workers had been forced to leave their homes because of political violence following the elections.

In its response, the Home Department said no political party leader or worker had been evicted from their homes due to political violence.

However, police records showed that following the declaration of the 2026 TTAADC election results, 36 people temporarily left their homes and took shelter at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Home in Agartala for a few days.

The department said all 36 people later returned to their respective homes and are currently residing there peacefully.