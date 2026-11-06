Tripura Police have arrested 18 of the 19 persons named in an FIR over an attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Ashabari in Sepahijala district, with eight more arrests made late Thursday night.

The latest arrests came a day after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level meeting to review the state's law and order situation and called for a zero-tolerance approach towards cross-border smuggling.

The incident, in which four BSF personnel were injured, allegedly involved suspected smugglers and villagers who attacked security personnel while they were on duty in the Ashabari area.

Police had earlier arrested 10 persons on November 3. With eight more people taken into custody on Thursday night, only one of the 19 accused named in the FIR remains at large.

"Eight more persons were arrested late Thursday night. Only one accused remains to be arrested, and we will apprehend him soon. The investigation is underway," a police official said.

The Ashabari incident was also discussed during Thursday's review meeting chaired by Saha. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary JK Sinha, in-charge Director General of Police GS Rao, Home Secretary Abhishek Singh and BSF Inspector General Princee Rani, attended the meeting. Representatives of the CRPF and Assam Rifles were also present.

Government sources said officials briefed the meeting on the circumstances surrounding the attack and the investigation conducted so far.

It was informed that 10 of the 19 persons named in the FIR had been arrested at the time of the meeting.

Saha directed the authorities to take strict legal action against those involved in the attack and strengthen measures to prevent cross-border smuggling.

Expressing concern over the assault on BSF personnel, the Chief Minister said violence against security forces performing their duties would not be tolerated. He also instructed the concerned departments to ensure that everyone found responsible faces action under the law.