18 injured after bus plunges into gorge in Tripura

A bus accident in Kamalpur’s Saikabazar area in Tripura’s Dhalai district on January 12 left at least 18 passengers injured, triggering panic and disruption in the local market.

The bus, travelling from Agartala to Kailashahar in Unakoti district, lost control while negotiating a turn near Saikabazar and plunged into a deep gorge.

According to passengers, the journey began at Radhanagar Bus Stand in Agartala. The bus reportedly broke down near Khowai, following which the passengers boarded another bus. While travelling at a high speed, the bus skidded at a turn, leading to the accident. Approximately 32 to 35 passengers were on board at the time.

Emergency services, including the Fire and Emergency Services and the local administration, rushed to the spot. The injured were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals. Eleven passengers were treated at Kamalpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, five were shifted to Dhalai District Hospital, and two were taken to Fatikroy Primary Health Centre.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed concern over the incident in a social media post, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and directed authorities to ensure prompt medical care.

“I have come to know about the bus accident that took place at Saikabazar in Kamalpur. There were a total of 32 passengers on the bus. Of the injured, 11 have been shifted to the local sub-divisional hospital, five to Dhalai District Hospital, and two to the Primary Health Centre in Fatikroy. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. The administration is fully prepared to deal with the situation,” he said.