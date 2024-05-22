Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station for entering India without valid documents, police reported. The individuals, Nargis Akhter (35) and Mehedi Hassan (35), both from Khulna district in Bangladesh, were detained on Tuesday.

Authorities stated that a case has been registered against the pair at the Government Railway Police station at Agartala Railway Station. The charges include sections 120(B) and 370 of the Indian Penal Code, section 14(C) of the Foreigner Act 1946, and section three of the IPP Act.

The police confirmed that both suspects are scheduled to be presented in court on Wednesday. Further information regarding the case is awaited.