Approximately 20 companies of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), recognised as an elite counter-insurgency force of Tripura, will be deployed in various states, including Bihar and Odisha, for Lok Sabha election duty.

Speaking with India Today NE, a source from the Tripura Home Department, who preferred not to be named, stated that around 1500 personnel of TSR jawans would be deployed in various parts of the state for poll duty.

“We have received letters from higher authorities for releasing TSR for election duty in Bihar and Odisha. Ten companies of TSR have already been dispatched to Odisha, and the remaining five companies are expected to move to Bihar shortly for election duty,” said the source.

The TSR has a distinguished track record of service beyond its native Tripura. In addition to their pivotal role in ensuring security during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, the TSR's India Reserve (IR) battalions have played an instrumental role in election security operations across numerous states.

As per the mandates of the Ministry of Home Affairs, these battalions can be mobilised anywhere in the country as necessitated by electoral requirements.