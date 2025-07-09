20 kg ganja seized at Agartala Railway Station; GRP launches investigation

A total of 20 kg of dry ganja, packed in 10 unclaimed packets, was recovered during a routine check at Platform No. 2 of Agartala Railway Station near the Udaipur end, in Tripura.

The contraband was seized by authorities after completing all legal formalities.

Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the illegal consignment.

Officials estimate the destination market value of the seized ganja to be around Rs 2 lakh.

Earlier, in a late-night joint operation on July 7, personnel from the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested three alleged drug peddlers from the Agartala Railway Station and seized over 3.2 kilograms of dry ganja.

The contraband—3 kg 240 grams—was recovered from a single packet hidden inside a bag. During preliminary interrogation, the trio confessed they were planning to transport the ganja to Chennai, where it could fetch up to Rs 1 lakh, according to police estimates.