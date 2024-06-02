Three-tier security system will be enforced during the counting of Lok Sabha election results on June 4, which will take place at 20 locations across the state.

“Counting of votes for Tripura's two Lok Sabha constituencies and the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency by-election will be held on June 4, 2024, starting from 8 am. The counting will be conducted at a total of 20 locations in the district and sub-divisional headquarters of the state,” said Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal.

He stated that the counting of votes for the 1-Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency will be held at 7 centers, while the counting for the 2-East Tripura (ST) Parliamentary Constituency will take place at 15 centers.

“EVMs and other voting records are kept under tight security in strong rooms at 20 different locations. There will be a total of 60 counting halls in the two parliamentary constituencies for EVM counting. The Returning Officers have arranged two separate counting halls for the counting of postal ballot votes at their respective headquarters,” said the CEO.

He added that media centers have been arranged at all the counting centers, and journalists can reach the media center with mobile phones.

“There will be CCTV systems in the counting halls, strong rooms, corridors, etc. A three-tier security system will be in force at each counting center to prevent unauthorized entry. No cameras or video cameras, except official ones for recording, will be allowed inside the counting hall. State police will ensure that matchboxes, weapons, and other inflammable items do not enter the counting centers,” he informed reporters.

The CEO also mentioned that the Election Commission has appointed 31 counting observers to oversee the counting process for the two parliamentary constituencies in the state.

“Candidates can appoint counting agents according to the number of counting tables and send their appointment letters to the office of the Returning Officer or Assistant Returning Officer,” he added.