20-year-old remanded to judicial custody for alleged rape of minor girl in Tripura

A court in West Tripura district has remanded a 20-year-old youth to judicial custody till June 20 in connection with the allegedly raping of a minor girl inside a school premises under the Sadar subdivision, police said on Tuesday, June 9.

According to police, the victim's mother lodged a complaint at Srinagar Police Station on June 7, alleging that her daughter had been raped by the accused a day earlier.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused, identified as Rahul Saha (20), was subsequently arrested and produced before the West Tripura District Court, which remanded him to judicial custody till June 20.

Police said the alleged incident took place on the verandah of Anandanagar Higher Secondary School on June 6. Investigators visited the spot and collected evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

According to police sources, the accused and the minor girl were reportedly known to each other and were in a relationship. Police alleged that the accused used criminal intimidation against the girl before the incident.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to the allegations, police said. Investigators further stated that the school was closed at the time and that the accused and the girl had allegedly entered the premises by scaling the boundary wall.

The investigation is continuing, and police said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.