Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Modi has launched the world's largest food storage scheme, under which 2,000 metric ton capacity warehouses will be built on a cooperative basis in Tripura.



“Farmers in Tripura can work through cooperatives for the prosperity of themselves and their families. Prime Minister Modi has launched the world's largest food storage scheme, under which 2,000 metric ton capacity warehouses will be built on a cooperative basis in Tripura. He assured that there will not be a single tehsil in the state without a storage facility”, he said.



Shah said that out of the 57 initiatives taken by the Ministry of Cooperation, Tripura has made significant progress in implementing 41 of them, which is a major achievement.



The Union Minister said this today after launching various initiatives to strengthen the cooperative sector in Tripura.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, and the Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, along with several other dignitaries, were present.

He said that there are more than 8 lakh cooperatives in the country through which more than 350 million people are associated with cooperatives.

“Cooperatives like Amul, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, and NAFED have worked to connect people with cooperatives. Cooperatives exist in almost all sectors, including banking, agricultural financing, medical support, and fertilizer distribution”, he said.

Shah said, “We have launched Mobile Rural Marts through NABARD, and these marts will aim to provide pulses, rice, and wheat flour at affordable prices to people in five districts under the India brand, through NABARD”.

He mentioned that 50 primary cooperative societies of Tripura State Cooperative Bank have been provided with micro ATMs. Today, cooperative petrol pumps and a consumer store in Dhalai district have also been inaugurated in Tripura.

Shah further noted that eight initiatives have been taken today to boost cooperation, including the Smart Training Center of Tripura State Cooperative Union, the distribution of mini seed kits to 500 farmers through NCCF, and the MoU between National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) and Tripura State Organic Farming Development Agency.