2028 Assembly polls will mark BJP’s fall in Tripura: Congress MLA

Tripura Congress MLA and former Minister Sudip Roy Barman on Sunday, September 13 claimed that the people of the state would script history with the fall of the BJP in the 2028 Assembly election, as nobody is happy with the party in power.



Speaking about the elections, Roy Barman said that in the 2023 Assembly election, Congress and CPIM had formed an alliance; however, after that, no such alliance was formed. “We are fighting it alone, and in the coming days, it will be the same,” he said.

“Not all elections are the same, and one by one, elections are held on different issues. The Village Committee elections (VC elections) will be held on the issues of tribal people and the problems they are facing, while the TTAADC and State Assembly elections are held on other issues,” he said.

Roy Barman alleged that Congress has 500 candidates who will contest the Village Committee elections and that around 250 candidates were forced to withdraw their candidature from the VC elections. He alleged that threats and intimidation were used against them and that FIRs were also filed.

“Around 35% of the seats were won uncontested by the ruling party. This is not in favour of democracy, but this has been done. A fear psychosis has been created and threats were given. If people are thinking that this election will be reflected in the upcoming State Assembly election, it is totally wrong,” he said.

The Congress leader predicted that many things would change in the coming Assembly election and that the people would script history with the fall of the BJP from Tripura.

“People have seen CPIM, BJP, and now people want Congress in the state and at the Centre, which is what people are saying. Massive silent support is in our favour, but they will come when the election approaches. Very shortly, the scenario for Congress will be good. Nobody is happy with the BJP. The unemployed, government employees, daily wagers, farmers—nobody is happy. Except some goons who are beneficiaries, no one is happy. In the coming days, people will vent their anger against the BJP, as the public wants Congress,” he added.