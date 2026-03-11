2028 Tripura CM to come from indigenous community: Pradyot Manikya Debbarma

The founder of Tipra Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday, March 11 declared that in the 2028 Assembly elections, his party aims to govern Agartala, with the Chief Minister post going to a tribal leader an outcome that will be influenced by the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.



Addressing a large election rally at Killa in Gomati District, Pradyot emphasized the significance of the TTAADC polls.



“On one side, there is Tipra Motha and me, speaking for the future of our indigenous people. On the other side is the BJP. Now, it is up to you to decide whom you will support. Today’s gathering has already shown the direction we know who will win, and elections are almost a formality. Tripura and Agartala belong to the indigenous people. We must unite to secure the future of our next generation and stand strong against the BJP,” he asserted.

Pradyot criticized the BJP, alleging that their policies are designed to keep tribal communities impoverished.

“While BJP leaders send their children to English-medium schools, they discourage our tribal children from doing the same. How is this 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'? Due to their negligence, Village Council elections have not been conducted, and our poor tribal communities continue to suffer. Funds meant for the councils are being diverted elsewhere. They may claim they will dominate the district council, but in reality, they are preparing for defeat. In 2028, Tipra Motha will govern Agartala, and the Chief Minister will be from the tribal community. The upcoming district council election will determine who becomes the Chief Minister. A tribal leader in that role will ensure a brighter future for our next generation,” he said.

He concluded by emphasizing unity and prioritizing the community over political rivalry. “For me, the community comes first, and the party comes later. We must stand together, as the BJP will try to use its money power to divide us,” Pradyot added.