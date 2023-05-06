A total of 208 students of Tripura studying in Manipur are all set to arrive tonight by special flights arranged by the state government, said Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on May 6.

Addressing a press conference this evening at Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister Dr Saha said, “Since last Thursday he along with other government officials held a series of meetings on how we can bring our students back to Tripura. We also held meeting with the guardians. And it was very tough to connect with the students because the internet was shut down. Somehow with the help of one of my friends I have arranged all the contacts and shared with our Tripura government’s 24x7 helpline number, the Police department, and to Information and Cultural Affairs Department”, said Chief Minister.

Saha further said that he tried to contact Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh two times but as he was busy he couldn’t receive the call.

“As I could not connect with the CM of Manipur, I got in touch with the DGP and CS of Manipur and sought their help for our students. However, Yesterday I had a conversation with CM Manipur and he expressed his sadness that he couldn’t receive my call. When I flagged all the issues, the Manipur CM Biren Singh assured us of all kinds of help. I also requested him to look after the food and water of the students”.

Tripura's Chief Minister also spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

On May 5, Saha held another meeting with the guardians and in front of them, he spoke with the Chief Minister of Manipur where he assured all support, help, and protection to the students of Tripura.

“But the parents wanted their children to be back in Tripura. Somehow one flight was arranged. I have also spoken with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and requested him for a special flight. He immediately arranged a flight. Everyone starting from the Central government to the Manipur government has helped us and has cooperated with us”, the Tripura CM added.

A total of three special flights were arranged by the Tripura government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Saha for which 208 students studying in Manipur will be back in Tripura.

The cost will be borne by the state government.

Also read: Tripura Congress chief seeks urgent help for Bengali family stuck in Manipur