21 illegal migrants caught in Tripura as BSF ramps up border security ahead of festivals

The Border Security Force (BSF) has tightened its grip along the Indo–Bangladesh border in Tripura, arresting 21 illegal infiltrators amid heightened security during the festive season.

The detainees include 11 Bangladeshi nationals and 10 Rohingya migrants, apprehended in coordinated operations on October 19.

Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF teams tracked suspicious movement at Agartala Railway Station, where 11 Bangladeshi nationals were found to have entered India illegally and were attempting to move further inland. “They were detected during routine checks and taken into custody,” a BSF spokesperson said.

In a separate operation in North Tripura, BSF personnel intercepted 10 Rohingya migrants — among them women and children — as they attempted to cross into Bangladesh.

“Preliminary questioning revealed they had travelled from Delhi and Jammu and were trying to reach Moulvibazar in Bangladesh,” officials said.

The BSF added that these arrests reflect its intensified vigilance and operational readiness to curb illegal crossings, human trafficking, and other trans-border crimes. Security has been further strengthened across vulnerable stretches of the border to prevent infiltration during the festival rush.