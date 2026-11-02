Around 2,200 security personnel will be deployed at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Gomati district, to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the three-day Diwali festival scheduled from November 8 to 10.

Gomati District Superintendent of Police Anirban Das said elaborate security arrangements were being made in anticipation of a significant rise in the number of devotees and visitors this year. The administration expects the footfall to be nearly double that of last year.

One of the major attractions of this year's celebrations will be a drone show scheduled for November 8 under the leadership of the Gomati District Magistrate. More than 500 drones are expected to illuminate the night sky with a series of formations and visual displays.

“Keeping the anticipated surge in visitors in mind, the district police have initiated comprehensive security preparations to ensure that the celebrations pass off peacefully and smoothly. We have tightened security, and around 2,200 security personnel will be deployed for the festival,” Das said.

He said personnel from the police department and Tripura State Rifles (TSR), along with plainclothes security staff, would be deployed across the temple premises and surrounding areas to manage crowds and maintain law and order.

The SP said the arrangements were aimed at ensuring that devotees could offer prayers without inconvenience and visitors could enjoy the celebrations in a safe and orderly environment.

Special attention is also being given to preventing untoward incidents. A dedicated team is being constituted to monitor potential troublemakers and take immediate action against anyone attempting to disrupt the celebrations, Das added.