The third National Lok Adalat of this year will take up 23,994 cases on September 14. Addressing a press conference, Member Secretary of the Tripura Legal Services Authority, Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, stated that apart from the Tripura High Court, these Lok Adalats will convene in all district and sub-divisional court premises across the state on September 14.

"A total of 23,994 cases will be taken up for disposal across 51 benches. Among the cases to be addressed in the Third National Lok Adalat, there are 3,920 cases related to previous disputes and 20,074 cases currently pending in the courts. These include 370 motor accident compensation cases, 3,205 bank loan repayment cases, 17,777 cases related to arbitrable criminal disputes (MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, Excise Act), 286 matrimonial dispute cases, 160 cheque bounce cases, 11 employment-related cases, and 16 civil cases that will be taken up for settlement," she said.

She further mentioned that a bench will sit at the Tripura High Court, where 31 cases will be taken up for disposal. "The maximum of 11 benches will sit at the Lok Adalat in the Agartala court premises. Notices have already been issued to both parties involved in the cases. People who have received notices for the Lok Adalat are availing the facility of pre-conciliation or settlement of their cases by contacting the offices of the concerned District Legal Services Authority and Sub-Divisional Legal Services Authority since August 6. Paralegal volunteers will assist those who have been served notices in the Lok Adalat," she added.

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