24 CAPF companies deployed as campaign ends for TTAADC polls in Tripura

The campaign for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections will conclude this evening, with authorities putting in place extensive security arrangements, including the deployment of 24 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), ahead of polling.

Voting is scheduled to be held on April 12 across 28 constituencies, while counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on April 17.

The elections are set to witness a four-cornered contest, with major political parties including the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, and Tipra Motha fielding candidates in all seats. The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) is also in the fray, adding to the intensity of the electoral battle.

In the run-up to the polls, parties carried out extensive campaigning across the state through rallies, bike processions, door-to-door outreach, and street-corner meetings.

Tripura Director General of Police Anurag said elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful polling. Personnel from Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles will be deployed at all polling stations, which have been categorised based on vulnerability.

He said that while there was an initial shortage of CAPF personnel, the Centre has now sanctioned 24 companies. Of these, 12 companies are from the Border Security Force, 10 from the Sashastra Seema Bal, and 2 from the Central Reserve Police Force.

“So far, four companies have already arrived, while the remaining 20 are expected shortly. These forces will be deployed across all constituencies to prevent any untoward incidents,” the DGP said.

With heightened security and active political participation, authorities have emphasised their commitment to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful polling across the TTAADC region.