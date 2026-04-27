24 Tipra Motha MDCs take oath; Pradyot Debbarma calls for priority to youth, health, education for new Tripura

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the founder of Tipra Motha Party, today said that a new Tripura and a new India are being built and if youths, health, education, and opportunities are not given priority, then the entire society will suffer, and the state and nation will suffer.

Pradyot said this after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Members of the District Council of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council today.

Today, 24 newly elected MDCs of Tipra Motha Party took the oath, which was administered by Law Secretary Shankari Das, while 4 BJP MDCs boycotted the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, Pradyot said that everyone needs to change the system and work for its development and progress; first, we must change our thinking.

“A new Tripura and a new India are being built. If we don’t give priority to youths, health, education, and opportunities, then the entire society will suffer, and the state and nation will suffer. I want an administration that should come forward which does not work on its whims,” he said.

Pradyot said that drastic changes and reforms are necessary because he realized that only working to clear the system will not work, but we have to make some changes.

“In the last five years, I wanted changes and wanted to bring new things. If we want a new Tripura, a young Tripura, then we have to change and clear the system. We have to change the attitude also. We have to involve people who are not only politicians but who are contributing in their fields maybe former IAS officers, judiciary, students, and people from art and culture to ensure that we come up with new plans for delivering drinking water, health, education, and entrepreneurship,” he said.

He also appealed to the Government of India that Tripura cannot develop without TTAADC, so it is very important that now that the elections are over, we should work to develop the people of TTAADC.