24-year-old woman found dead in Tripura’s Shantiniketan Medical College, magisterial probe ordered

The Tripura Government on Thursday, June 11 ordered a Magisterial Enquiry into the incident in which a 24-year-old woman and a staff of Shantiniketan Medical College, Agartala, was found dead inside the college’s hostel on Wednesday late night, and directed that the report be submitted within the next 15 days.



In an order undersigned by Additional Secretary T.K. Chakma, IAS, of the Home Department, it said, “It has been decided by the State Government to conduct a Magisterial Enquiry into the incident in which one Smt. Manisha Das, a 24-year-old woman of Kathaltali, Madhuban, was found dead at Shantiniketan Medical College, Agartala, on 10/06/2026. Dr. Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate and Collector, West Tripura District, shall conduct a magisterial enquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report covering all aspects to the Home Department within 15 (fifteen) days from the date of issuance of this order,” the order reads.



Speaking about the incident, Amtali Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmita Pandey said that at 1 am yesterday night, at Shantiniketan Medical College located in Madhuban under West District, a college staff member was found hanging inside the hostel of the college.



“Soon after we received the information, police personnel from Amtali Police Station, including the Officer-in-Charge, rushed to the spot along with the forensic team, dog squad, and Executive Magistrate, and investigated the matter. What we have understood from the preliminary investigation is that it is a matter of suicide because the room was locked from inside. It was opened from outside by hostel students, guards, and other staff members, and then they discovered the hanging body. We have also come to know that she had a quarrel before the hanging. We have detained one person and the investigation is underway,” she said.