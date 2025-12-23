24×7 emergency operation theatre opens at Tripura's GB Pant Hospital to cut critical surgery delays

A dedicated round-the-clock emergency operation theatre has been commissioned at GB Pant Hospital, marking a major boost to the state’s capacity to handle life-saving surgeries without delay.

The new facility comes amid mounting pressure on the hospital, which serves as the top referral centre for advanced care across Tripura. With 19 major and 10 minor operating theatres already in use, the hospital performs about 30 to 40 major surgeries daily. Emergency cases often arrive from district and sub-divisional hospitals, leaving little margin for delay.

Hospital authorities said the newly opened 24×7 emergency OT is designed to ensure immediate surgical intervention for critically ill patients, a step expected to reduce waiting times and prevent avoidable referrals outside the state.

The theatre has been set up within the operating theatre complex of the New Teaching Hospital, Unit One and Two. Officials credited the initiative to support from the state government and coordinated efforts by the health department.

Anaesthesiologist Dr Bhaskar Majumder said the facility would allow emergency surgeries to be taken up without disruption to scheduled procedures. The Director of Health Services has approved the deployment of three nursing officers along with additional staff to keep the theatre fully operational.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kanak Chowdhury said the new emergency OT would also help clear the backlog of urgent surgical cases, particularly in the surgery department.

Senior doctors, resident medical officers, nursing officers and hospital staff attended the inauguration. Hospital authorities also confirmed that another operating theatre will soon be made functional at the Trauma Care Centre, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department.