The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three Bangladeshi women and an Indian aide for illegally entering Tripura, at Agartala railway station after receiving a specific tip off.

Tapas Das, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the GRP Police Station said, "Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested individuals are Bangladeshi nationals who failed to produce any legitimate papers for their entry.”

OC Das elaborated on the operation, saying, "Acting on confidential intelligence, our plainclothes officers were deployed at the station. The suspects' erratic behavior and inconsistent responses upon questioning led to their arrest."

The individuals, identified as Sukhlal Debnath, Rozina Begum, Ruma Akhtar, and Kakali Begum, were taken into custody and have since admitted to their Bangladeshi citizenship during police interrogation.