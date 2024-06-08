As many as three laborers died while cleaning a ring well inside a school in South Twibandal, under Sonamura Sub-division of Tripura's Sepahijala district on Saturday.

The deceased laborers were Ashok Kumar Tripura, Sambhu Debbarma, and Sukra Mani Murasingh. According to sources, the trio had been assigned the task of cleaning the well, which had been drained of water using a pump before their entry.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing sequence of events, stating that one laborer descended into the well but suddenly fell. In a valiant attempt to rescue their colleague, the other two laborers rushed in, only to meet a tragic fate themselves.

"The water was not there so much, it was drained out using a pump, but when one laborer went inside the well, he all of a sudden fell down. Later, two other laborers who were there rushed in and went down to rescue him, but unfortunately, both of them also died," said locals.

The locals immediately informed the Fire and Emergency Service personnel, who rushed to the spot and rescued them.

"They died because of a lack of oxygen. We rushed them to the hospital, but the on-duty doctor declared them brought dead," said personnel.