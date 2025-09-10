31,000 plus cases to be heard in Tripura’s National Lok Adalat on September 13

The third National Lok Adalat of 2025 will be held across Tripura on Saturday, September 13, with as many as 31,789 cases scheduled for disposal before 39 benches.

The proceedings will take place in all district and sub-division court premises, as well as at the Tripura High Court.

Out of the total cases, 24,113 are pending in various courts, while 6,776 are pre-litigation matters. The wide range of disputes to be taken up includes 203 cases related to compensation in motor accidents, 249 marital disputes, 5,594 linked to bank loan repayments, and 1,182 concerning BSNL bill payments.

Additionally, 23,442 conciliatory criminal disputes under the MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, and Excise Act will be addressed, alongside 68 cheque bounce cases under the NI Act, eight money suits, 35 civil cases (TSOMS), one case under the Forest Rights Act, and seven related to employment issues. The Tripura High Court will hear 24 cases before its bench.

Notices have already been served to parties, and many beneficiaries have begun availing themselves of pre-conciliation or settlement options through the District Legal Services Authority and Sub-division Legal Services Authority since September 8. To assist the process, Odhikar Mitra volunteers are helping parties who have received notices, ensuring smooth participation and resolution.

Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, Justice Amarnath Gaur, has issued necessary instructions to ensure the success of the National Lok Adalat. Member-Secretary Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, in a press release, urged parties to make use of this opportunity to resolve disputes quickly and at no additional legal cost.