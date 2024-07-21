314 students from India and Nepal crossed into Tripura on July 21, escaping violent protests in Bangladesh. The students entered through two Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along the 856 km international border between Tripura and Bangladesh.

Border Security Force (BSF) officials reported that by 3 PM on July 21, students had entered Tripura via ICP Agartala and ICP Srimantapur in Sepahijala District. ICP Agartala received 152 students, including 86 Indians and 66 Nepalese, while 162 Indian students entered through ICP Srimantapur.

The BSF expects more students to arrive in the coming days. They estimate that nearly 8,000 Indian students are currently studying in Bangladesh, primarily enrolled in medical colleges in Comilla, Brahmanbaria, and Dhaka.

Debasish Nandi, Manager of the Land Port Authority of India (LPI), told India Today NE that the influx of students began as violence erupted in Bangladesh. "Yesterday, around 360 students entered. We are receiving them along with the BSF," Nandi said. He added that after immigration procedures, the transport department is providing transportation and accommodations for the students.

The LPI is also assisting students with existing flight and train tickets to return to their hometowns. As the situation in Bangladesh remains tense, authorities in Tripura continue to prepare for potential further arrivals.