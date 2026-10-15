In a major anti-narcotics operation, security personnel seized 327.700 kg of dry cannabis from the Kamalnagar Krishnadola area of Tripura's Sepahijala district during a joint search operation conducted in the early hours.

Tripura's Sepahijala district shares major portion of international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out jointly by Sonamura Police Station, the 81st Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the 11th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

The operation began at around 12:30 am and continued until 5 am. Acting on specific secret information, the joint team searched the area and recovered a total of 327.700 kg of dry ganja packed in seven plastic drums.

The seized contraband was treated as unclaimed, as no person came forward to claim ownership of the consignment at the time of recovery. The ganja was seized after completing the necessary legal formalities.

Police sources estimated the market value of the seized ganja at approximately Rs 1 crore 63 lakh 85 thousand.

Following the seizure, Sonamura Police Station initiated an investigation to identify the person or persons responsible for storing the contraband in the area.