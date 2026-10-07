340 kg ganja worth Rs 1.74 crore seized in Tripura’s Khowai

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs seized 340 kg of ganja valued at around Rs 1.74 crore during an operation in Tripura’s Khowai district on October 6.

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance aimed at tracking suspected narcotics movement in the area.

Acting on the information, the team intercepted a Ford EcoSport and carried out a search of the vehicle. The search led to the recovery of 340 kg of ganja.

The seizure is part of ongoing efforts by Assam Rifles and other agencies to curb the movement of narcotics through the Northeast and disrupt trafficking networks operating in the region.

The seized contraband and the vehicle have been handed over to Customs authorities, who will carry out further investigation and initiate legal proceedings.