340 kg ganja worth Rs 1.74 crore seized in Tripura’s Khowai
A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs seized 340 kg of ganja from a Ford EcoSport in Tripura’s Khowai district on October 6. The haul, valued at around Rs 1.74 crore, has been handed to Customs for investigation and legal action.
- The operation followed specific intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance in Khowai district
- Officials intercepted a Ford EcoSport after tracking suspected narcotics movement locally
- A search of the vehicle led to the contraband recovery
A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs seized 340 kg of ganja valued at around Rs 1.74 crore during an operation in Tripura’s Khowai district on October 6.
The operation was launched following intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance aimed at tracking suspected narcotics movement in the area.
Acting on the information, the team intercepted a Ford EcoSport and carried out a search of the vehicle. The search led to the recovery of 340 kg of ganja.
The seizure is part of ongoing efforts by Assam Rifles and other agencies to curb the movement of narcotics through the Northeast and disrupt trafficking networks operating in the region.
The seized contraband and the vehicle have been handed over to Customs authorities, who will carry out further investigation and initiate legal proceedings.
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