36th Tripura Trade and Industry Fair to begin on January 29, 390 stalls to be featured

The 36th edition of the Tripura Trade and Industry Fair is set to open on January 29, 2026, at the International Exhibition Ground in Hapania, Agartala.

The fair, organized jointly by the Department of Industries and Commerce and the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDC), will run for 15 days until February 12, 2026. The exhibition grounds will be open to the public daily from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

At a press conference held at the TIDC conference hall today, Board of Director Mihir Sarkar officially announced the fair’s schedule. The event also marked the launch of a dedicated online portal for stall bookings for the 36th fair, which will operate from 10:00 AM on December 29, 2025, to January 15, 2026. All stall bookings will be processed digitally, with payments accepted through net banking, UPI, credit, and debit cards.

To assist participants with online bookings, technical issues, and other queries, a help desk has been set up at the TIDC office in Khejurbagan, Agartala, which will remain operational during office hours from December 29, 2025, to January 15, 2026. The help desk can be reached at 0381-2910399. Stall allocation will follow a “first come, first served” basis.

This year, the fair will feature 390 stalls, including spaces at the indoor exhibition hall, the Tripura Haat, Technology Pavilion, and the food court. As in previous years, the fair will showcase a diverse range of products and services, including bamboo crafts, food processing, tourism, textiles, jute, sarees, fabrics, jewelry, household items, rubber products, furniture, and automobiles. Participants will include manufacturers, entrepreneurs, central and state government departments, and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Visitors can also enjoy cultural performances in the evenings and special programs for children throughout the fair.