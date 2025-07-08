380 people in relief camps as floods hit South Tripura; red alert issued

As many as 380 members from 116 families have taken shelter in seven relief camps opened in Belonia Sub-division after incessant rain caused a flood situation in parts of the South District of Tripura.

A report from the Tripura Emergency Operation Centre said that two rivers, including the Muhuri, have crossed the danger level, while the Lawgang is flowing above the expected flood level and has received 88 mm of rainfall.

Due to the rain, the South District administration has opened seven relief camps in Belonia Sub-division, where 116 families comprising 380 members have taken shelter.

Later, the South District Administration informed that, in view of the prevailing situation and as a precautionary measure under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, all schools and Anganwadi centers across the South Tripura District shall remain closed on July 9.

“This decision has been taken in the interest of public safety. All are advised to stay indoors, remain alert, and follow official updates,” said the Administration.

The South Tripura District Magistrate, in a video message, said that from 8th July till 8 a.m. tomorrow, an alert of expected heavy rainfall was issued by the IMD, and a red alert was also issued.

“I want to request all people living in and around flood-prone zones to take shelter in nearby relief camps. The state government and district administration are with the people,” said DM Muhammad Sajad P.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the South District and an Orange Alert for the rest of the state, predicting widespread light to moderate showers with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some districts over the next 48 hours.

The administration has also deployed Tripura State Rifles, Deep Divers, and the Belonia Disaster Management Team to tackle any kind of emergency.