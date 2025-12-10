39 IndiGo flights cancelled at Agartala’s MBB Airport; authorities step up passenger support

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Director Krishan Mohan Mehra today said that from 29th November to 9th December, a total of 39 IndiGo flights were cancelled from MBB Airport in Agartala, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

The Airport Director informed that the MBB Airport authority has taken several steps to minimise the inconvenience faced by travellers due to these cancellations.

"The airport team, along with CISF, other airlines, and stakeholders, increased the additional seating capacity in the terminal building especially outside the building as many passengers were unable to return home after their flights were cancelled. Food, drinking water and other basic support were arranged for affected passengers. The airport also increased the cleanliness and maintenance of toilets to handle the situation more efficiently", he said.

the official said that according to the information shared by IndiGo Airlines, refunds for all cancelled flights up to 9th December have been processed, and passengers’ luggage has been returned to them at their homes. The airline confirmed that no baggage was left behind in Agartala.

Mehra further stated that the On-Time Performance (OTP) of the flights currently operating has been 100% as of 7th December.

"On 10th December, IndiGo also introduced additional flights from Agartala to Delhi to meet demand", the Airport official said.

He added that the airport team worked 24×7 during the disruption and also extended ATC watch hours to accommodate delayed flights.