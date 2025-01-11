Four Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Tripura’s Khowai district for illegally entering India without proper documentation, police confirmed on Saturday.



The arrests were made late Friday night near the Teliamura railway station following a tip-off. Alongside the foreign nationals, an Indian individual was also detained for allegedly aiding their unlawful entry into the country.



Earlier, the body of a Bangladeshi national who reportedly entered in Tripura illegally, recovered from Gournagar in Khowai District was handed over to Bangladeshi authorities by the Tripura Police at 5 PM today through the Khowai Puran Bazar Checkpost.

Police sources said that on January 6, the body of an unidentified male was found on the veranda of a shop near the Gournagar Panchayat office under Khowai police station.

“The local police promptly transported the body to the morgue at the district hospital for further investigation. Subsequently, the deceased was identified as Zahur Ali (55), a resident of Paschim Dulna village in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj district, Bangladesh. The identification was made possible after locals from the region recognized the photograph of the deceased circulated on social media platforms”, said a police personnel.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura police collaborated with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Chunarughat police station of Bangladesh to facilitate the repatriation of the body.