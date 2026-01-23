40-foot Saraswati idol unveiled in Agartala as CM stresses role of education

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on January 22, unveiled a 40-foot-high idol of Goddess Saraswati at Ward No. 40 of Agartala, marking one of the largest Saraswati Puja celebrations in the state this year.

The idol was installed on the premises of Bardawali Higher Secondary School during the Bani Bandana programme organised by the Dhaar Committee. The Chief Minister offered prayers as devotees gathered in large numbers, turning the school grounds into a focal point of the festival.

“This is Ward 40 of Agartala Municipal Corporation, and my Vidhan Sabha, and a 40-foot-high idol of Goddess Saraswati has been unveiled,” Saha told reporters. Highlighting Tripura’s festive calendar, he said, “In Tripura’s tradition, Saraswati Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja or Lakshmi Puja — in 12 months, 13 festivals are conducted here.”

The Chief Minister noted that the six-day celebration has been organised by the local corporator and will include cultural programmes. “In the Hindu tradition each god is worshipped for a different purpose. Today we have worshipped the goddess of education,” he said, adding that young people “aged 18 to 35 years should be gifted with intellect, and with the help of education and wisdom take the state forward.”

During the programme, Saha also presented awards and felicitated several individuals for their contributions across social, cultural and educational fields. He interacted with local residents and praised the organisers for their collective effort in preserving traditions and promoting community harmony.

A fair held alongside the puja added to the festive atmosphere, drawing steady crowds through the day. The event saw the presence of local representatives, eminent personalities and devotees, underlining the cultural and religious importance of Saraswati Puja in Tripura.