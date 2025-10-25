400 Tripura State Rifles personnel deployed to Bihar for election duty

Around 400 personnel of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have departed for Bihar to assist in maintaining law and order during the upcoming Assembly elections, officials said on Saturday.

Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb informed that five companies of the TSR left for Patna by a special train to perform election-related duties. “The jawans are expected to reach Patna by Sunday morning,” he said.

The TSR personnel will remain stationed in Bihar until the completion of the polling process. The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — with counting slated for November 14.