4.5 lakh yaba tablets worth Rs 45 crore seized in Tripura's Khowai, one held

Mungiakami in Tripura’s Khowai district emerged as the site of a major anti-narcotics operation after security forces intercepted a truck carrying an estimated Rs 45 crore worth of Yaba tablets.

The seizure was carried out by the Assam Rifles in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence following specific intelligence inputs.

Officials said a TATA truck bearing registration number AS-01T-C7674 was stopped during the joint operation. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of approximately 4.5 lakh Yaba tablets, a synthetic stimulant commonly trafficked across the North East.

One person, identified as 42-year-old Hafijul Hoque from Udalguri in Assam, was apprehended in connection with the consignment.

The seized contraband and the accused have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation and legal action under relevant laws.

In a statement, Assam Rifles said the operation underscored ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb drug trafficking networks operating in the region.