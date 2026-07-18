469 new constables, one TSR Rifleman join Tripura Police after completing training
Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the passing out parade as newly trained recruits joined Tripura Police. He said their discipline and professionalism would strengthen the force as the government pushes modernisation.
- Recruits completed 12-month training before the ceremony at R K Nagar
- Saha said professionalism and integrity would strengthen Tripura Police's public image
- He urged them to maintain discipline and prioritise public service
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 18 attended the Passing Out Parade of newly recruited police personnel at R.K. Nagar, marking the induction of 469 Constables (92nd Batch) and one TSR Rifleman (15th Battalion) into the Tripura Police after the successful completion of their 12-month training.
Congratulating the recruits, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that their professionalism, integrity, commitment and compassion would further strengthen the image of the Tripura Police.
Addressing the gathering, Saha said that dedication and sincerity towards duty enable police personnel to earn both public respect and professional recognition. He urged the recruits to uphold the highest standards of discipline and public service as they begin their careers.
The Chief Minister also reiterated the state government's commitment to transforming the Tripura Police into a modern, technology-driven and people-centric force capable of effectively meeting emerging law and order challenges while serving the public with efficiency and accountability
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