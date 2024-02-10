A 5-year-old male elephant lost its life after being struck by a train in Teliamura, under the Khowai District of Tripura. The unfortunate incident occurred early in the morning, with forest officials suspecting the train involved to be the Kanchanjunga Express.

The railway track in question was constructed in 2008 and passes through an elephant corridor, a pathway frequently used by a herd of 17 elephants in the area.

"Since this one is a small kid, we believe it was likely at the rear end of the herd's movement. Postmortem is currently underway," shared a forest official, highlighting the ongoing efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The tragic collision emphasizes the challenges faced by wildlife in areas intersected by human infrastructure. The construction of the railway track within the elephant corridor raises concerns about the safety of these majestic animals, prompting a need for measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

This unfortunate event serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate coexistence between wildlife and human activities, urging authorities to reevaluate and implement strategies that ensure the protection of both. Further investigations are expected to shed light on the details surrounding this distressing incident.