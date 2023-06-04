In a significant achievement for the Border Security Force (BSF) and a blow to insurgency, six newly recruited cadres of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), a banned outfit, voluntarily surrendered on June 4.

The press release issued by the BSF confirmed the surrender of the previously unlisted and recently recruited cadres. The surrendered individuals have been identified as Ramanjoy Tripura, Khorsamohan Tripura, Madan Mohan Tripura, and Alajoy Tripura, all residents of Wakhiram Roajapara. Additionally, Meturam Tripura and Barmita Tripura, residents of Thalcherra from Dhalai, Tripura, have also chosen to abandon the path of violence and embrace a more peaceful way of life.

The BSF, which has been actively involved in anti-insurgency operations, played a vital role in convincing and facilitating the surrender of these individuals.

The NLFT, a militant group operating in the northeastern state of Tripura, has been responsible for numerous acts of violence and destabilization in the region. Their recruitment efforts often target vulnerable individuals who are swayed by promises of a distorted ideology.