In a significant shake-up in poll-bound Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), united with TIPRA Motha, a regional political party, on July 2 ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

IPFT senior leaders, including GS Dhanonjoy Tripura, gathered at Agartala Town Hall on Saturday for 'thansa' in the presence of Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Manikya where they reiterated the demand for a 'Greater Tipraland.'

After the joining, Manikya tweeted: “Some say Thansa is impossible! I say that the more you stop us the bigger the Thansa will become! Today at Agartala Town Hall this is the story !”

Greater Tipraland' is a continuation of the IPFT's prior proposal for a separate tribal state for the Tiprasa people.

The planned 'Greater Tipraland' state would encompass tribal majority territories of Tripura, Assam, Mizoram, and even Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts.

An estimated 11,000 IPFT supporters joined TIPRA Motha today. The Tipra Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, demands a separate state for Tripura's indigenous people.

Formed in 2021, the regional party won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections in April 2021, obtaining 18 of the 28 seats in a straight contest with the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance.

Several tribal organizations in Tripura have joined together to demand a separate state for the region's indigenous tribes.