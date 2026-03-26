667 crimes against women cases recorded in Tripura in 2025

Tripura recorded 667 cases of crimes against women in 2025, a decline from 724 cases in 2024 and 791 in 2023, according to data tabled in the State Assembly.

Police arrested 426 accused in connection with these cases, while a total of 1,439 persons were found involved. Charge sheets were filed against 1,072 individuals, though only eight convictions were recorded during the year.

Among the cases registered in 2025, 168 were rape cases, 116 molestation cases, 19 dowry deaths, and 206 cases related to cruelty against women. Police arrested 182 persons in rape cases and filed charge sheets against 204. In molestation cases, 58 arrests were made, with charge sheets filed against 154 individuals.

In dowry death cases, 31 persons were arrested and 29 charge-sheeted. In cases of cruelty against women, 35 arrests were made, while 477 individuals were charge-sheeted.

The data indicates a downward trend in such crimes over the past three years.

Earlier, Chief Minister Manik Saha had said that the overall crime rate in the State declined significantly in 2024, citing National Crime Records Bureau figures showing improvements across multiple categories.