As many as 68 Tripura Police Officers and personnel from Tripura State Rifles have been selected for the DGP Commendation Disc 2023 for their outstanding achievements in the workplace.

The award ceremony will be held on January 17 at MR Debbarma Smriti Stadium in Agartala.

A report from Tripura Police states that among these 68 police personnel, 8 are IPS officers, while 12 are Tripura Police Service (TPS) Officers.

ADGP (TSR) GS Rao, IPS, tops the list and is receiving this honor for the third time. DIGP Ipar Monchak and Sanjay Roy are also receiving this honor for the second time. West District Superintendent of Police, IPS Kiran Kumar K, is receiving it for the first time, while it is the second time for the Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police, Bogtai Jagdeeswar Reddy, and Avinash Rai IPS, who is the Dhalai District Superintendent of Police.

Apart from them, Shaswat Kumar IPS (AIGP, PHQ), Manik Das IPS (SP Traffic), Jyotishman Das Chowdhury (AIGP L&O), Narayan Roy Chowdhury (Commandant 2 battalion of TSR), Anirban Dhar Chowdhury (Commandant 7 battalion TSR), Amitabh Pal (SP of GRP), Binay Krishna Debbarma (Commandant of 3rd Battalion of TSR), J Darlong (Additional SP North District), Suman Majumdar (Deputy Commandant), Sauvik De (Additional SP Gomati District), Amal Chakraborty (SDPO Kanchanpur of North District), DSP Benjamin Dewan, Khowai SDPO Pushan Kanti Majumder, Subodh Chandra Das (Assistant Commandant), Rana Chatterjee (Inspector and Officer-in-Charge of East Agartala police station), Swasti Das (Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala Women Police Station), Shyamal Kanti Majumder (Officer-in-Charge of Kailashahar Police station), L Darlong (Officer-in-Charge Anandabazar Police Station), Chaitanya Reang (Officer-in-Charge of Raisyabari Police Station), and others will be receiving this award.

Apart from them, many Havildars from TSR, different officials from the Traffic Unit, some officials from GRP, and also from the Special Branch will be receiving this award.

Meanwhile, the 7th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles is selected as the Best TSR battalion for the year 2023. Rajib Sutradhar, Additional SP of Khowai District, is selected as the Best Policeman of the year 2023. Swarna Debbarma achieved the award for Best Investigator of 2023, and Teliamura Police Station of Khowai District was adjudged as the best Police Station of 2023.