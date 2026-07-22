7-day Kharchi Puja begins in Tripura; CM Saha vows to preserve heritage while boosting religious tourism

The seven-day traditional Kharchi Puja and Fair commenced on Wednesday at the historic Chaturdash Devta Temple in Khayerpur, Old Agartala, with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha reaffirming the state government's commitment to preserving Tripura's cultural heritage while promoting tourism and development.

Inaugurating the annual festival, Dr. Saha offered prayers to the Chaturdash Devta (Fourteen Deities) for the peace, prosperity, good health and well-being of the people of Tripura.

"I offer my deepest respect to Chaturdash Devta and pray for happiness, peace, good health, prosperity and the overall welfare of the people of Tripura. The main objective of Kharchi Puja is the purification of Mother Earth and the pursuit of virtue," he said.

Describing Kharchi Puja as more than a religious event, the Chief Minister said the festival symbolises Tripura's rich history, cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and communal harmony between tribal and non-tribal communities.

"Kharchi Puja is one of the oldest traditional festivals of Tripura. It began with the worship of the fourteen deities, the family deities of the erstwhile royal family, but today it has evolved into a universal festival celebrated by people across the state," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the festival is observed every year on Shukla Ashtami of the month of Ashadh and features traditional rituals, fairs and cultural programmes. Recalling the past, he said devotees earlier crossed the Howrah River by boat to attend the festival before bridges were built, reflecting their deep faith and devotion.

Citing historical references from the Rajmala, Dr. Saha said the fourteen deities are regarded as the royal family's presiding deities, with rituals performed by the Chantai, the traditional chief priest, following age-old customs.

The deities worshipped during Kharchi Puja are Har, Uma, Hari, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik, Ganesha, Brahma, Prithvi, Samudra, Ganga, Agni, Kamdev and Himadri. While Har, Uma and Hari are worshipped throughout the year, the remaining deities are worshipped during Kharchi Puja.

Emphasising Tripura's cultural diversity, Dr. Saha said the festival strengthens social harmony and fosters unity among people of different communities, languages and traditions.

This year's Kharchi Festival, which will continue until July 28, is being organised under the theme "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", highlighting environmental conservation and the importance of increasing green cover.

The Chief Minister lauded the organisers for incorporating environmental awareness into the celebrations and said around 22 exhibition stalls have been set up, alongside cultural performances by renowned artists from different parts of the country.

Highlighting the growing tourism potential of the Chaturdash Devta Temple, Dr. Saha said it has emerged as one of Tripura's most important religious tourism destinations.

"The Tourism Department has taken several initiatives to provide modern facilities for tourists and pilgrims while preserving the historical and cultural significance of the temple. Thousands of visitors from across the country and abroad now visit this shrine every year," he said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to balancing heritage conservation with infrastructure development, the Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also laid special emphasis on preserving and promoting India's cultural and heritage sites.