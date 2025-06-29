706 hectares added under Mango cultivation since 2018: Tripura minister Ratan Lal

Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday highlighted the remarkable strides made in mango cultivation in Tripura, revealing that since 2018, nearly 706 hectares of land have been newly brought under mango cultivation through various government-backed initiatives.



Addressing the gathering at the Monsoon Mango Fiesta 2025 held at Narikel Kunj, Gandatwisa in Dhalai district, Minister Nath emphasized the state’s natural advantages for mango farming.





“Tripura’s tropical climate, moderate temperature, abundant rainfall, and fertile soil provide an ideal environment for mango cultivation. Since 2018, the government has laid significant focus on fruit cultivation to empower farmers and make them economically self-reliant,” he said.





Currently, the total area under fruit cultivation in Tripura stands at 58,491 hectares, yielding around 5,98,241 metric tonnes annually. Of this, mango orchards alone cover 10,192 hectares, with a production output of 51,368 metric tonnes, averaging 5.04 MT per hectare.





The Horticulture and Research Centre at Nagichara is nurturing 13 indigenous improved mango varieties such as Ambika, Arunika, Amrapalli, and Himsagar. In addition, the state also grows 22 improved foreign varieties, including the famed Miyazaki, Haribhanga, Yellow Banana, Japanese All Time, and Thai Himsagar.





In Gandatwisa subdivision, mango cultivation has seen robust development since 2018. Presently, 186 farmers manage 4 indigenous and 18 foreign orchards covering 277 hectares of land. Remarkably, Gandatwisa reports a higher-than-average yield of 8 to 9 MT per hectare, surpassing the state average of 5.04 MT and approaching the national average of 9.66 MT per hectare.





The economic returns have also been encouraging. The net income per hectare is estimated between Rs 5 to 6 lakh annually. This year, Gandatwisa farmers sold local mango varieties at wholesale prices ranging between Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg, while foreign varieties fetched between Rs 150 to Rs 300 per kg in key markets including Agartala, Ambassa, Kumarghat, and Dharmanagar.





To further enhance productivity, drip irrigation facilities under the PMKSY scheme have been introduced in nine mango orchards. Additionally, 30 hectares of old mango gardens have already been revived, with another 18 hectares targeted for rejuvenation this year.





In a significant development, 130 farmers from the subdivision will undergo training in advanced fruit cultivation technology this year. The government has also set a target to bring 50 hectares of new area under mango cultivation in Gandatwisa.





Beyond mangoes, diversification is also on the agenda. Plans are in place for pineapple cultivation across 10 hectares and jackfruit cultivation in 1 hectare.

In an effort to strengthen the post-harvest ecosystem, 10 Solar-Based Cool Chambers have already been established across the state. This year, an additional cool chamber will be set up in Gandatwisa, offering local fruit farmers better storage solutions and reducing post-harvest losses.