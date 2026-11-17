The 75th edition of the BN Mullick Memorial Football Tournament commenced in Agartala on November 17 with the Governor of Tripura attending the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.

The tournament is being organised by the Assam Rifles for the first time in its history and will continue until November 28.

A total of 50 teams, including 39 men's teams and 11 women's teams representing police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from across the country, are participating in the competition.

The tournament provides a platform for personnel from different forces to compete in football while encouraging interaction and participation across teams. It also features a dedicated women's competition alongside the men's event.