763 nominations filed for Tripura Village Committee polls across 25 blocks

As many as 763 nomination papers have been filed so far across 25 blocks for the upcoming Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said on Friday, September 4.

The elections to the Village Committees will be held on September 28, while counting of votes will take place on October 5.

The nomination process is underway across all 52 blocks and will continue until September 8. Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been appointed as Returning Officers for the election process.

Of the nominations filed till Thursday, 422 were submitted by the Tipra Motha Party and 340 by the CPI(M), while one nomination was filed by another party or an independent candidate, Sen said.

The nomination process will also be conducted on September 5 and 8. Despite September 4 being Janmashtami, nomination papers were filed at several locations, officials said.

“Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on September 9, while candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations on September 11. Following the withdrawal process, the final list of valid and contesting candidates will be prepared, after which preparations for ballot printing will begin,” Sen said.

According to the State Election Commission, elections will be held for 4,597 seats across 2,634 constituencies.

Of the total seats, 4,025 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, 178 for Scheduled Castes and 394 are unreserved.

Among the ST-reserved seats, 1,693 are reserved for women. Of the SC-reserved seats, 67 are reserved for women, while 245 women-reserved seats fall under the unreserved category.

Sen said the State Election Commission was closely monitoring the nomination process across all blocks and keeping a watch on the law-and-order situation.

Instructions have been issued to the police and civil administration to ensure adequate security and maintain a peaceful atmosphere throughout the election process, he said.

“So far, the Commission has not received any complaints from political parties,” Sen said.