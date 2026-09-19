784 polling stations proposed across 21 ULBs ahead of Tripura civic body polls

The Tripura State Election Commission has completed the draft notification process for polling stations across all 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state ahead of the upcoming civic body elections, expected to be held towards the end of 2026.

State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said draft polling station notifications have been issued across all urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.

According to Sen, a total of 784 polling stations have been proposed across the 21 ULBs under the draft notification.

The respective District Magistrates and Collectors, appointed as District Municipal Election Officers, have notified the draft polling stations within their jurisdictions.

The State Election Commission has invited claims and objections from stakeholders regarding the proposed polling stations. The deadline for filing claims and objections has been fixed for September 21, while the concerned urban local body authorities will dispose of the submissions by September 23.

Following the disposal of the claims and objections, the final notification of polling stations is scheduled to be issued on September 25, Sen said.

However, the State Election Commission has not yet disclosed the detailed election schedule or related guidelines. Sen said the process requires approval from the competent authorities and completion of other formalities.

The detailed schedule and guidelines will be made public once the necessary approvals are obtained.

The upcoming civic polls will cover all 21 urban local bodies in Tripura, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.