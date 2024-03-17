Preparations are underway in Tripura to ensure peaceful voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024, scheduled for the first two phases on April 19 and April 26. With two Lok Sabha seats, Tripura West and Tripura East, both currently held by the BJP, the state is gearing up for simultaneous polls in these constituencies.

Addressing reporters in Agartala, District Election Officer Dr. Vishal Kumar and West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar outlined the preparations. They stated that 793 polling stations would be set up in the West Tripura Parliamentary constituency, with 150 identified as "vulnerable". Each constituency will feature model polling stations, including those focused on women and young voters. Currently, there are 14 companies of security forces, with expectations of doubling this strength or more ahead of the polls. Similar security assessments are underway for the East Tripura Parliamentary constituency.

Dr. Kumar urged voters, especially young ones, to actively participate in the electoral process. He expressed confidence in the support of police, central paramilitary forces, and other agencies like the Income Tax department to ensure impartial and peaceful polling. The West Lok Sabha constituency has 14,61,836 enrolled electorates, including a significant number of male, female, transgender, and physically challenged voters. Additionally, preparations are in place for the Ramnagar bypoll, with 45,669 registered voters.

The notification for polling in the West constituency and the Ramnagar bypoll will be released on March 20, with all necessary arrangements being made since the announcement of the polls. Training for polling personnel is ongoing, with assurance of completion within the allotted timeframe. First-level checks of electronic voting machines have been conducted, with commissioning set to begin shortly.