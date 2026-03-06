9-Day Budget Session of Tripura Assembly from March 13; three bills likely to be tabled

The nine-day budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly will begin on March 13 and continue till March 25, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on March 6.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at the Assembly, Nath said the session has been formally summoned by Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu.

“The Assembly session will commence on March 13. Speaker-in-Charge Ram Prasad Paul convened the BAC meeting to discuss the schedule and agenda of the session,” Nath said.

The BAC constituted for the session includes ministers and legislators such as Sushanta Chowdhury, Animesh Debbarma, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, Chief Whip Kalyan Saha Roy, Rampada Jamatia and Birajit Sinha.

Nath said the first day of the session will begin with the Governor’s address. This will be followed by an obituary reference in memory of former Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, after which the House will be adjourned for the day.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will present the state budget for the financial year 2026–27 on March 16. The revised budget estimates for 2025–26 will also be tabled on the same day, followed by the Finance Minister’s budget speech.

During the session, three key bills are expected to be introduced, including the Tripura University of Health Sciences Bill, a bill related to establishing a Technical University, and a Women’s University Bill.

Discussion on the Governor’s address will take place over two days beginning from the third day of the session, while the Leader of the Opposition will deliver his speech on the budget on March 19.

Further discussions on the budget are scheduled for March 20, 23 and 24, and the session will conclude on March 25 with the passage of the budget after detailed deliberations.

Nath said the BAC ensured adequate time for discussion and that the session schedule was finalised with the consent of all members.