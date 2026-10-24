Around 97 per cent of clubs and Durga Puja organisers under the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) have completed idol immersion, Mayor Dipak Majumder said on October 24. The remaining immersions were expected to be completed by the end of the day.

According to the mayor, 17 Dashami ghats have been set up under the AMC, with Joynagar Dashami Ghat serving as the main immersion site in Agartala.

Sharing details of the immersion process, Majumder said 221 idols were immersed on the first day of Dashami, followed by 50 on the next day. Another 69 idols had been immersed by 3.30 pm on Friday, while some immersions were still pending.

The mayor said the municipal corporation had made the necessary arrangements in coordination with clubs, Puja organisers and members of the public to ensure the smooth conduct of the immersion process.

He added that efforts were underway to manage the remaining immersions and urged organisers to complete the process before Mayer Gomon.

Majumder described this year’s Mayer Gomon ceremony as a major attraction, noting that people participated with enthusiasm. He said the event also drew representatives from different parts of the country and foreign delegates.

The mayor said Puja organisers had taken the immersion guidelines seriously, with the vast majority completing the process within the stipulated time. The remaining immersions were expected to be completed on October 24 in line with the administration’s arrangements.