Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that former Chief Minister of New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, is a Communist-minded person who engages in politics based on lies.



During the Delhi election, Deb campaigned for BJP candidate Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency, from where AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, also contested and lost.



Reacting to the BJP’s victory, Deb said that the win was a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings.



“When I was not active in politics in 2014, Arvind Kejriwal was rising as a leader. I was aware that he had a CPIM-like mindset, but the people of Delhi were not aware of this. At that time, I took a vow that one day I would defeat him. However, due to the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi, I was campaigning for the BJP candidate in the very seat where Kejriwal was contesting. I worked tirelessly, with positivity, and under the leadership of Home Minister Shah,” he said.



Deb further stated that it was not right to have a "fraud and cheater" as the Chief Minister of Delhi.



“Now, the capital of India is free from corruption. I believe that under the leadership of PM Modi, a good government will be formed in Delhi, and a ‘Viksit Delhi’ (Developed Delhi) will emerge. I am confident that Delhi will reach new heights. You can't lie forever. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress spread multiple fabricated statements, and the people of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi gave them a fitting response. The people have given the right answer against lies. PM Modi has focused on development and worked for the welfare of the people. The country’s economy has significantly improved,” he added.